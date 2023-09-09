Home

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Confesses he ‘Identified With Porn’, Says ‘Critics Questioned my Morality And Character’

Anurag Kashyap Confesses he ‘Identified With Porn’, Says ‘Critics Questioned my Morality And Character’

Anurag Kashyap recently confessed that he identified himself with 'porn' as he recalled how critics questioned his 'morality'.

Anurag Kashyap Confesses he 'Identified With Porn', Says 'Critics Questioned my Morality And Character'

Anurag Kashyap Confesses he ‘Identified With Porn’: Anurag Kashyap is receiving accolades for his performance in Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The filmmaker turned actor plays the main antagonist in the Akshat Ajay Sharma directorial where Nawazuddin portrays a transgender character. Anurag himself is known for movies and series based on hard-hitting themes. Although his most revered works include Black Friday, Dev D and Gulaal, he his more popularly known for Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games series. The Kennedy director recently reflected on his initial struggles and how movie critics judged his morality and character. Anurag admitted that he identified himself with porn.

Trending Now

WATCH ANURAG KASHYAP’S FIERCE LOOK IN HADDI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshat Ajay Sharma (@akshat_ajay)

You may like to read

ANURAG KASHYAP ADMITS HE ONCE IDENTIFIED HIMSELF WITH PORN

The filmmaker in an interaction with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel said, “That’s the story of my life. There was a time when people walked up to me and said ‘I watched your film’, and my response used to be ‘But where?’. I used to identify with porn. I was like porn – people watched my films in secret. They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, ‘What kind of a guy is this?’ when That Girl In Yellow Boots came out.”

ANURAH KASHYAP FEELS DIRECTORS DON’T MAKE BAD ACTORS

Anurag also shared his views on performing on-screen as an actor in an interview with PTI and opined, “When you are working, you have fun. (But) when I am directing, at the end of the day, I feel, ‘I had just started and the day is already over?’ But when I work like an actor, I feel, ‘Just 30 minutes have passed?’ “Sometimes there is four hours of wait between shots. Time flies when you direct but you are too aware of time when you are acting.” He further added, “Generally, directors don’t make bad actors. They might not be extraordinary, but they understand the medium very well, which wins half the battle. If they don’t know what to do, they, at least, know what not to do.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES