Home

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap criticises Vipul Amrutlal Shahs The Kerala Story 2 trailer, calls it...

Anurag Kashyap criticises Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 trailer, calls it…

The filmmaker shares his strong reaction after watching the newly released trailer, sparking fresh debate online. His comments have divided social media users and reignited discussion around the film’s theme.

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 has sparked fresh controversy even before its theatrical release. Just like the first film, the sequel has triggered strong reactions from both the film industry and political circles. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has openly criticised the upcoming movie, calling it propaganda and accusing the makers of trying to divide people for profit.

What did Anurag Kashyap say about The Kerala Story 2?

While arriving in Kochi for an award event, Anurag Kashyap was asked about the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. His response was blunt and unfiltered. He called the film “bakwas” and “shit,” claiming it was made purely to create division and earn money.

He also reacted strongly to the controversial beef scene shown in the trailer. The scene depicts a Hindu woman being force-fed beef, which has upset many viewers online. Kashyap questioned the realism of the sequence and mocked the way it was portrayed, suggesting that the makers exaggerated it for shock value.

According to him, the film appears to be designed to provoke audiences rather than tell a balanced story. He accused the makers of being greedy and trying to cash in on sensitive issues.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s reaction

Political reactions and wider controversy

The film has not only faced criticism from the industry but also from political leaders. Pinarayi Vijayan was among the first to speak against it. He alleged that the film attempts to portray Kerala in a negative light and undermine its secular image.

He stated that Kerala is known for religious harmony and strong law and order. According to him, efforts to label the state as a centre of extremism should be rejected collectively. His comments added fuel to the ongoing debate around the film’s theme and narrative.

Also read: Bad news for The Kerala Story 2 makers as plea gets filed in High Court to…

About The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. Unlike the first part, Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani are not part of the sequel. With heated discussions already dominating social media, it remains to be seen how audiences will respond once the film hits theatres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.