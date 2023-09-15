Home

Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his dark-drama Kennedy has said that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 did not have any propaganda.

Anurag Kashyap Hails Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: Anurag Kashyap never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker turned actor is currently receiving accolades for playing the antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer neo-noir actioner Haddi. The filmmaker recently lauded Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Anurag stated that despite of being mainstream films, both films did not have any propaganda. For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah had recently named Gadar 2 among films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story that are jingoist. The veteran actor had said that he was disturbed due to the rising popularity of such movies.

Anurag, in an interaction with Bollywood Bubble said, “Sabse badi baat agar main kahu aaj ki date mein toh iss samay sabse badi filmein jo cinema hall mein chal rahi hain, Gadar 2 aur Oh My God, kitni aasani se filmmaker, jo bolte hain iss samay ye mood hai desh ka, film ko propaganda aur counter-propaganda bana sakte the. Lekin wo mainstream ke andar responsible filmmaking hai. Kahin koi halla nahi hua, kahin koi aawaz nahi uthi, unnecessary controversy nahi hui. Filmein thi achhi jin logo ke liye thi. Filmmaker apne personal fayde ke liye opportunist jaise bahar nahi aaya,” (The biggest thing today I’d say is that the biggest films in cinema halls today, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, their filmmakers could’ve gauged the nation’s mood and turned them into propaganda and counter-propaganda films. But they’re responsible filmmaking within the ambit of mainstream. There was no unnecessary noise, no voice raised, no unnecessary controversy. They were good films for the audiences they were made for. The filmmaker didn’t unleash the opportunist within).”

The filmmaker is currently awaiting the release of his dark-drama Kennedy which received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival 2023.

