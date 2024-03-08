Home

Anurag Kashyap Makes Strong Statements, Calls 90% Of Feminist Filmmakers ‘Frauds’

Anurag Kashyap discussed feminist and socialist filmmakers, suggesting that 90% of them are fraudulent.

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent conversation at an event in Kolkata, ended up in a controversial discussion when he shared his opinions on feminist filmmakers. According to a report by Outlook India, the director did not mince his words and said that the majority of feminist filmmakers are frauds. The filmmaker stated, “I firmly believe that every filmmaker should have the right to make every kind of film.”

As the conversation progressed, the filmmaker said, “I know most filmmakers personally, even the most problematic ones. The commercial filmmakers, the people behind films like KGF and Salaar, are of two kinds. There are the opportunists, and those who are very honest about only wanting to make money and make hit films.”

He continued, “But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds. They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realised that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down.”

Meanwhile, on the work front of Anurag Kashyap, the director’s last venture was Kennedy, headlined by Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. The film was selected as the closing film for the 14th iteration of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The movie was showcased on the closing night in Melbourne on August 20 of the previous year. Prior to that, it had a screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered a standing ovation lasting seven minutes from the audience.

Anurag is known for directing some of the most iconic movies including Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kennedy, Dev D, Black Friday, Ugly and others.

