Anurag Kashyap on nepotism: Director Anurag Kashyap feels he's the most 'nepotistic' filmmaker in the industry. He's gearing up for his upcoming movie Dobaara which features Taapsee Pannu in the lead. During a promotional interview for the film, Kashyap answered a question about nepotism. He said he would only work with people he completely trusts and that means he would hire those whom he already knows.

In an interview with News18, the popular director said his daughter might not be in the business but he would work with people who are recommended by those he trusts. Anurag Kashyap said, "I am the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country. What is nepotism? Okay fine, my daughter is not there in the films but I will not hire somebody who I don't know. It's not a camp, it's not even favouritism. I need to know my people because I trust them. I work with a lot of trust so when I trust someone, it has to be fully there and I trust people that I hire."

Anurag Kashyap speaks defines nepotism for him

The critically-acclaimed director said it's a general process in any industry that one gets replaced by someone who has been recommended by the person leaving the job. He added that it's all about working with someone whom you trust and can rely on. "Who do you trust the most in your (troubled) time? Actually, anybody will trust family, right, so for me my set is like my family. That does exist and ek ke through hi dusra aata hai, woh nepotism hi hai. If my first AD (assistant director) is leaving, I would not know who is a good AD in the market. My AD will give me another AD who is good. If my production designer is leaving, he will give me another production designer," he explained.

A few days back, when asked about the boycott trend on social media, Kashyap jokingly said that even he should be boycotted. He requested those trending hashtags against other films to also call for the boycott of his movies as well. “I want #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter,” while Taapsee, who was present with him in an interview, said, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar boycott ho sakte hain. then I also want to be in that league. What is this?”

Meanwhile, Dobaara is slated to hit the screens on August 19. The film is the official remake of 2018 Spanish movie Mirage. Written by Nihit Bhave, it also stars Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat and Saswata Chatterjee among others.