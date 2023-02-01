Home

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Opens up About Reaching Out to Abhay Deol After SSR’s Death: ‘It Hit me so Hard’

Anurag Kashyap Opens up About Reaching Out to Abhay Deol After SSR’s Death: ‘It Hit me so Hard’

Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about reaching out to Abhay Deol after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise.

Anurag Kashyap Opens up About Reaching Out to Abhay Deol After SSR's Death: 'It Hit me so Hard'

Anurag Kashyap Says He Tried Reaching Out to Abhay Deol: Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol’s past cold war is unravelling new anecdotes. Anurag, who recently apologised to the actor has once again clarified that he had no idea about the Dev D actor feeling hurt because of him. The filmmaker even opened up about feeling guilty of not responding to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s calls prior to his death. He said that he felt guilty of not speaking to Sushant. Abhay had in the past called Anurag a ‘gaslighter’ and also said that he was a ‘liar’ in a recent interview. Now, in an interaction with RJ Stutee for Hindustan Times, the Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat director recalled when he was genuinely worried about Abhay after SSR passed away.

ANURAG KASHYAP REGRETS NOT SPEAKING TO SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Anurag said that he does not know how to reach out to Abhay as he doesn’t speak to him anymore. Recalling of Sushant’s demise, he stated that, “Then a tragedy happened. When SSR passed away, three weeks prior to that through Uday Singh Gauri, who was his manager, he (SSR) was trying to reach out (to me). He had ghosted me once long ago, and now he was trying to reach out and I was like ‘I am done with stars’. I do not want to go through an experience again… but when he passed away, it hit me so hard. I was like ‘why could I just not have spoken to him?’ Maybe he genuinely meant it. Maybe if I could have talked, maybe I could have made a difference.”

ANURAG KASHYAP REVEALS HE WAS WORRIED ABOUT KK MENON ANDABHAY DEOL

He also revealed, “So that day, I started reaching out to people I had not been in touch with, which included Abhay, KK Menon, and a lot of people. I called Abhay, and Abhay was non-responsive, and he was upset. And I said ‘listen, I know you are upset, you want to scream at me, shout at me, do that but tell me you are okay’. I was worried and so concerned and that’s why when I released that because we were not talking to each other, and I had spoken in public, it really hurt him very badly… tera-chaudah saal purani baat pe hum public mein aise baat kar rahe hain jo ki personal mein honi chahiye (we should have addressed our issues in private, not publicly). So, I apologised to him for speaking in public…”

Anurag and Abhay worked together in Dev D. The latter is getting rave reviews for his web series Trial By Fire. While the filmmaker is all geared up with his Alaya Furniturewala starrer Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

For more updates on Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol, check out this space at India.com.