Anurag Kashyap Pens Humorous Post on Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement With Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap recently penned a humorous post on daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement with her beau Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement: Anurag Kashyap is known for his dark and pathbreaking cinema. The filmmaker is credited by cinephiles for starting a new wave in filmmaking. Anurag revived the trend of films based on grounded characters with realistic storytelling on the lines of Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, Ketan Mehta and Ram Gopal Verma. As he awaits the release of his upcoming film Kennedy which was showcased at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023, the director is also elated by another good news in his personal life. His daughter Aaliyah recently got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Anurag took a sly dig at her daughter’s future wedding with Shane and captioned his Instagram post as “@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,”yahan to phone chhod do !!”. Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau, my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement. ” Bhumi Pednekar commented “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” While Aaliyah wrote “LOL.” The Kennedy director’s daughter had earlier announced her engagement in a mushy post and written “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! ❤️ to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH).” In the series of photos, Aaliya can be seen flaunting her ring and in another pic she and Shane are lost in each other as they share a passionate kiss.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer and content creator. Anurag’s upcoming film Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in crucial roles.

