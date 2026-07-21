Anurag Kashyap reacts to Delhi Police action against CJP protestors during Chalo Sansad March: ‘Sabka sauda…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted on the action taken during the CJP's Chalo Sansad March by posting a message on social media after videos of clashes between protesters and Police went viral.

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Anurag Kashyap reacts to Delhi Police action against CJP protestors (PC: Twitter)

The Chalo Sansad March in Delhi has sparked intense debate across the country, with videos from the protest continuing to flood social media. As visuals of clashes between protesters and police spread online, several public figures have reacted to the developments. Among them is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who did not hold back while expressing his views on the police action. Anurag Kashyap is one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed filmmakers, known for his unconventional storytelling and realistic films. Known for speaking openly on political and social issues, Anurag Kashyap shared a strongly worded message on Instagram after the incidents at the protest. His post quickly gained attention, with supporters and critics alike weighing in on his remarks. While the protest itself remains a subject of competing narratives, Kashyap’s reaction has become one of the most talked-about celebrity responses to the events.

Anurag Kashyap condemns Delhi Police action against CJP protesters

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak took a tense turn on Monday when a march towards Parliament led to clashes between demonstrators and police. The Delhi Police stated that more than 118 personnel were injured during the unrest, while several protesters also suffered injuries. Videos and images from different parts of Delhi showed confrontations breaking out between security forces and protesters.

Following reports of police action during the CJP’s Chalo Sansad March, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to express views. In his Hindi post, the filmmaker questioned whether police personnel were expected to compromise their conscience while carrying out orders. He wrote, “Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss Aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

The post did not name any individual officer, but it was widely interpreted as a response to the scenes that unfolded during the protest in central Delhi.

What happened during the Chalo Sansad March?

The CJP organised the Chalo Sansad March as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Delhi Police had said permission had not been granted for the procession beyond the designated protest site and had imposed restrictions in the area.

As crowds moved towards police barricades, clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel. Videos circulating online showed police using batons and tear gas to disperse sections of the crowd. Protesters alleged excessive use of force, while Delhi Police maintained that officers acted after demonstrators turned aggressive and attempted to breach security arrangements.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel were injured during this protest. Authorities also said several protesters were detained as the situation escalated.