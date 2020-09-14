Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at his own death news on Twitter hilariously. The tweet was shared by KRK Box Office – the verified twitter account of Kamaal R Khan’s entertainment website. Anurag has the most epic reply to a tweet that said: “#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Says His Brother Abhinav Kashyap Asked Him to 'Not Interfere in His Business'

To this, Anurag reacted and wrote: “Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole – abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now).” Slamming KRK, a self-appointed critic, Anurag Kashyap further wrote: “Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won’t make a film and fools/devotees won’t get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Claims of Rejecting Saand Ki Aankh, Says, 'Senior Actors Lost Out on Work'

Have a look:

Anurag Kashyap and KRK’s Twitter war is not new, in 2015, when KRK alleged that Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar had told him to stop reviewing films, Kashyap slammed him and said: “For the record I have nothing to do with Mr KRK stopping to review films, I think he is shit scared that he will have to eat his words …So he blames it on me, because it’s also easy to believe that I must have done it.”