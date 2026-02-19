Home

Anurag Kashyap recalls being ‘furious and frustrated’ with an actor who couldn’t walk straight during a scene: ‘I’m replacing you…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we usually see the end product of the project on the big screen. However, what happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar situation unfolded with director Anurag Kashyap. Known for his uncompromising style and intense sets, Anurag recently recalled a frustrating incident involving an actor who repeatedly struggled with a basic walking shot. The filmmaker admitted that the situation tested his patience and pushed him to take an unusual step to ensure the scene was completed properly.

What Anurag said

In a recent interaction, Anurag spoke about a time he felt stuck with an actor during a shoot. He said, “Ek baar phasa tha mein! Main tareeke dhundta hoon. Literally, ek baar ek actor tha, pata nahi kyu woh seedha chal hi nahi paa raha tha! I wanted him to come out of it smoothly, from behind this bar-like place. Woj jagah kam thi aur woh aaram se aa sakta tha. Lekin uska haath paair control mein nahi tha idhar udhar sab hilata hua ata kabhi bottle gir jaati thi (I got stuck once. There was one actor who could not walk straight. He could have done that in that small space, but something or the other happened, and his hands and legs were always out of control.”

‘I got furious and frustrated’

Speaking about how the situation escalated, Anurag added, “I got furious and frustrated. I took a chalk and then poor edge mein chalk maar di. aur diwaar pe bhi chalk maar di. Maine bola ki agar chalk ka nishaan teri body pe dikha tab I am replacing you in the film (I made chalk marks in the edges and on the wall). I told that now if I see chalk marks on your body I am replacing you)! He just walked straight after that (smiles)!”

About Kennedy

Anurag’s upcoming film Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and received a seven-minute standing ovation. After delays, the film is now set to release on Zee5 on February 20.

