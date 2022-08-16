Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been making headlines for his statements. During the promotions of his upcoming film Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu, when RJ Kannan asked him about nude photoshoots that created buzz by Ranveer Singh, Anurag said, “Tabahi to machai usne. Not only he broke the internet he broke my self-confidence. How will I find it back? Hindustan mein har mard isi baat se pareshaan hoke Ranveer Singh pe attack kar raha hai (Every man in India is frustrated due to this reason which is why they are attacking Ranveer Singh).”Also Read - Anurag Kashyap on YRF Delivering Flops Like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj: ‘Aditya Chopra Shouldn’t…’

Anurag Kashyap accepted that men are jealous of Ranveer Singh as not all men have that kind of body. While describing his body type during the interview, Anurag said I have bigger boobs than Taapsee. Anurag was asked if he would ever go for nude photoshoot, Taapsee felt insecure. Reacting to Anurag's wish, the filmmaker said, "Ye waise hi darti hai (She is insecure). She has a complex by me because I have bigger boobs than her," Anurag joked and even left Taapsee laughing.

Dobaaraa is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. It opened the London Indian Film Festival 2022 and is scheduled for theatrical release on August 19, 2022.