Anurag Kashyap recently said that Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Pathaan has started a revolution in movie theatres.

Anurag Kashyap Says Pathaan Started a Revolution: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree. The film’s monstrous run at the box office is soon getting closer to the Rs 400 Crore mark on its seventh day. Shah Rukh’s return to the big-screens post-pandemic in a titular role is being celebrated by movie-goers worldwide. Despite the negativity on social media due to boycott trend, Pathaan has become the highest grossing film of SRK’s career. The hate campaign by fanatics over Deepika’s ‘saffron’ and green bikinis in the Besharam Rang song worked on the film’s favour. So, did Shah Rukh’s on-screen charisma and his dignified answer to haters and naysayers. The actor said that he is only there to spread love through his films. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in awe of Pathaan and can’t stop himself as he heaps praise on SRK. He credited the actor for bringing ‘revolution’ in movie theatres.

In an interaction with RJ Stutee for Hindustan Times, Anurag stated, “Filmon se hamesh hi aati hai. Aaj kranti ho rahi hai cinema halls mein, Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathaan ke liye, aaj kranti ho rahi hai (Films have also fanned revolution. Today there is a revolution in Indian cinema halls thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan).” After watching the film, the Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat director said, “I’ve never seen Shah Rukh Khan so beautiful. So we came to see him and we are very happy. The action sequence is so dangerous, it is the first time Shah Rukh did such a role. I don’t think he has ever done this kind of action.”

The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. Since, Pathaan is part of YRF’s spy universe, Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger 3 has an extended cameo in the film.

