Anurag Kashyap stirs controversy after comparing Nishaanchi’s VFX with Oscar-nominated Sinners, 'They are really...'

Anurag Kashyap stirs controversy after comparing Nishaanchis VFX with Oscar-nominated Sinners, They are really...

The filmmaker’s recent remarks praising the visual effects of Nishaanchi have triggered strong reactions online, especially after he drew parallels with the internationally recognized film Sinners.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is once again in the spotlight and this time it is because of a striking comparison. The director recently praised the visual effects of his crime drama Nishaanchi and suggested they stand taller than those of the Oscar-nominated Hollywood film Sinners. His remark quickly caught attention online and triggered debate among cinema lovers.

While Kashyap is known for speaking his mind, this statement especially raised eyebrows because Sinners has received massive international recognition. Many fans were curious to know what made him so confident about his film’s technical strength.

What did Anurag Kashyap actually say?

In a recent interaction, Kashyap explained that he feels proud of the way the double roles in Nishaanchi were executed. He appreciated the technical team at Red Chillies Entertainment for achieving what he called something very real and convincing.

He said that the film features an actor playing two completely different kinds of double roles and that the shooting was done two months apart. According to him it was not a simple costume change or quick switch. “I can very proudly say that it is better than Sinners. They are really two different people and we shot two months apart. It was not like change your shirt and come. It was all real,” he shared.

About Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi is a two-part crime drama set in Kanpur. It follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo both portrayed by Aaishvary Thackeray. The story revolves around family rivalry emotional conflict and the complicated bond between the twins. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video and has drawn attention for its technical ambition especially the visual effects used to create believable twin characters.

About the Oscar nominee Sinners

Sinners directed by Ryan Coogler features Michael B Jordan in a powerful dual performance as twin brothers. The film has broken records with 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards setting a new milestone. It surpassed previous records held by films like Titanic, All About Eve and La La Land which had 14 nominations each.

