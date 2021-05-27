Mumbai: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain last weekend. He has undergone angioplasty and is stable now after mild chest pain. His reports revealed a few blockages in his heart. Anurag Kashyap was immediately admitted for the surgery and is recuperating. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Reveals She Kissed Her Boyfriend Shane Gregoire on First Date

Last week, Anurag Kashyap had complained of slight discomfort in his chest so he went to the doctor for a checkup. The 48-year-old’s spokesperson told Midday, “Late last week, Anurag complained of discomfort and decided to get it checked at the earliest. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted for surgery”. The spokesperson also added that his condition is stable. He has reportedly been advised a week’s rest before he can resume work. Also Read - Aaliyah Kashyap Opens Up on Battling Mental Health Issues, Says 'Felt Like I Was Going To Die'

Angioplasty is a medical procedure that opens up a blocked or narrowed artery around the heart. It is a standard treatment for narrowed or blocked arteries in this area of the body. Doctors also refer to angioplasty as percutaneous coronary intervention/PCI. Also Read - Muralitharan Stable After Being Hospatilised For Cardiac Treatment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)



On the work front, Anurag Kashyap had been working on the post-production of his next, Dobaaraa from home. The film has Taapsee Pannu and it will be a reunion with her after Manmarziyaan. Dobaaraa will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The team had wrapped up the shooting of the sci-fi thriller in March earlier this year.

We wish for Anurag Kashyap’s speedy recovery.