Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Canadian Filmmaker’s Remark: Vivek Agnihotri is attracting a lot of media attention due to his recent controversy with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anurag had in one of his interviews stated that RRR should be sent to the Oscars. He had also mentioned that he hopes they don’t send The Kashmir Files. Vivek had reacted to the same on social media and later spoke about it in several interviews calling out those who opposed The Kashmir Files as genocide-deniers. Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray, who directed Bad Boys Billionaires wrote on Twitter that The Kashmir Files was ‘hatemongering garbage’ and would be an ’embarrassment to India’ if sent to the Oscars.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Becomes The HIGHEST Grosser Of 2022 Overseas, Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi And The Kashmir Files

Vivek Calls Out Political Lobbying Against The Kashmir Files

Dylan’s tweet read as “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.” Vivek, reacted to the same and said that hg may not be a great filmmaker but he understands politics. In his interview with E Times, The Kashmir Files director said, “This is all lobbying and politics. My political acumen is better than most filmmakers. Itna credit toh mujhe do (Please give me that much credit). I may not be a great filmmaker but I understand politics. Tell me, how did someone sitting in Canada notice my film? That means somebody is lobbying.” Also Read - Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma Hails Tollywood Fantasy Thriller, Calls it 'Bigger Blockbuster' Than KGF 2, RRR