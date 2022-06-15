Aaliyah Passionately Kisses Beau Shawn: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap‘s romance with her boyfriend Shawn Gregoire has gotten a lot of attention ever since the couple made their relationship official. Aaliyah uploaded a series of photos with her beau on Wednesday. She told her fans that the couple had been dating for two years after sharing the photos. Aaliyah captioned her Instagram post, “The most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate, happy anniversary my love, i love you forever (sic), ” along with some adorable pictures. Shawn quickly acknowledged his ladylove’s romantic post and said, “Thank you boobie, love you forever,” alongside a red heart emoji.Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Soaks Some Winter sun in Blue Bikini, Holidays With Beau - See Pics

Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram Post With BF Shawn:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

Also Read - Inside Aaliyah Kashyap's 21st Birthday: Fancy Balloons, Dessert Spread And Lots Of Love

Meanwhile, Shawn’s lengthy message led to speculation that the couple is preparing to marry shortly. He shared a series of mushy pictures with his lady love and the caption is what caught our attention. He wrote, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger,” alongside ring and heart emoji. Aaliya quickly replied to his lovey-dovey post, “I love you sm wanna cry at this caption.” Also Read - ‘Oh-So-Romantic’! Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire Lock Lips In Bathrobe – See Pics

Shawn’s Instagram Post For Aaliya Kashyap:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Gregoire (@shanegregoire)

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with utmost excitement. They began to speculate if marriage is on the cards for the adorable two. One of the users said, “Can’t wait for Indian wedding.” Another user said, “yall are so cute omg happy 2 years.” Fans congratulated the couple on completing 2 years. The couple who met on an online dating app often takes the internet with their romantic and mushy pictures.

Congratulations to Aaliyah Kashyap and Shawn!