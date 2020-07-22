Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who commented on his unsuccessful marriages to Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin. A troll commented on Anurag’s tweet by saying, ‘Ek biwi nahi sambhli, chale hai gyaan baatne (You could not handle one wife, yet you are trying to impart knowledge).’ Also Read - Swara Bhasker on Twitter War With Kangana Ranaut: We Owe an Apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Let's Be Kind

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and gave a savage reply back to the user and retweeted with a comment, “Auraton ko sambhalna nahi padta, woh khud ko sambhal sakti hai aur tumko aur tumhare khandaan ko bhi. Jab nahi jama, woh chali gayi. Ghulam nahi thi kisi ki, ki main baandh ke rakhta. Baaki aapka mahaul theek hai na (Women do not need to be handled, they can handle themselves as well as you and your entire family. When it did not work out between us, she left. She was not some slave that I would keep her tied up. So, how are things with you)?” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Once Again Hit Out at Kangana Ranaut, Asks, 'Does it Matter to be Outsider or No'

All this happened when Anurag was critical of Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on nepotism. He said she a close friend and now I don’t recognise the new version of her. He even warned him that she is being used. To which Ranaut called Kashyap a ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’.

“Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia,” her team wrote on Twitter.