Mumbai: Popular VJ Anusha Dandekar, who was earlier dating TV actor Karan Kundra, has moved on in a fresh relationship with another TV actor and model Jason Shah. Jason played Captain Hugh Ross in Jhansi Ki Rani and Sir John Greenwood in Barrister Babu. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 10. While speaking to news portal Times of India, Jason Shah confirmed dating Anusha Dandekar. They met on the sets of a music video and eventually got closer with each other. Anusha met Jason through her sister Shibani Dandekar. The portal asked Jason about Anusha, to which he said that ‘she is amazing, gorgeous and I love her’. “I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her,” he told. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Anusha Dandekar And Other Friends, Happy Pics go Viral



A few days ago, Anusha took to her Instagram to share a cozy and hot pic with Jason. She captioned: “When your director for the day looks like this #SoGramable! Oh Hey J @JasonShah.” In the picture, shirtless Jason can be seen striking a dazzling pose with Anusha beachside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)



Jason further reveals that he was single for the past 3 years and didn’t know what made him attracted to Anusha. “Anusha and I also have many common friends and its fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future,” Jason concluded.

In January 2021, Anusha Dandekar revealed that she is no longer with Karan Kundra because he cheated and lied to her. Dandekar also mentioned that she expected an apology which she didn’t get.