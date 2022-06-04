Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Adoption Rumours: Anusha Dandekar aka VJ Anusha ahs finally put an end to all the speculations at the rumour mills about her adopting a baby daughter named Sahara. Anusha took to her Instagram story to dedicate a heartfelt message to her God daughter Sahara, her real Mom Zoya and the baby’s grandmother whom Anusha refers as Sangeeta aunty. Anusha in her Instagram story mentioned that she is Sahara’s God mother but not her real mother. Anusha started receiving fan messages and congratulatory posts by media portals ever since she shared a picture with Sahara on her Instagram post. Anusha in the pictures can be seen holding caressing Sahara and netizens were in awe of the cute moments.Also Read - Anusha Dandekar Is Now A Mom, Fans React With Congratulatory Messages; See Her Baby Girl's FIRST Pics

Anusha captioned her Instagram entry as, “Hey everyone the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet. But she is my goddaughter . Hence I can finally call her my own.” In another Instagram story Anusha shared an adorable picture of Sahara, her real mother Zoya and her grandma Sangeeta. Anusha wrote in her Instagram story, “The REAL MOTHER Zoha and grandmother Sangeeta Aunty of baby Sahara…I am the God Mother…means I vow to look after her whenever my best friend or Sahara needs me, throughout Sahara’s life forever and always! So that’s why she’s like a daughter to me…BUT NOT my real daughter.” Also Read - Inside Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post Wedding Dinner: Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, And Zoya Akhtar Look Their Fashionable Best

Anusha Dandekar has been a popular VJ and has also acted in Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, etc. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty Dance on 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'- Watch Videos

