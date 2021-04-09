Mumbai: Popular VJ Anusha Dandekar has always raised temperatures by sharing her drool-worthy and hot pictures on Instagram, she never misses a chance to flaunt her toned figure and beauty with her fans. Recently, Anusha shared her bold photo sitting on the bed in just an open cardigan which is sexy. She captioned the post as, “If you’re going to lock me down, let me be locked with the things I love… ❤️😉”. A fan tried to troll her by asking to share the address as she wants to courier a bra to her. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar And TV Actor Jason Shah Are in Relationship: We Have Been Dating For a While

Body shaming, passing lewd comments, and spreading hate and negativity online is not new to the social media world. And the latest target of this online obscenity is Anusha Dandekar. Though she gave a befitting reply to the user who wrote: “Mmh I have some extra pairs of Bra, send me your address I will courier them! (sic)” To which Anusha replied like a boss, “you keep them, I’m good without. Thanks.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Anusha Dandekar And Other Friends, Happy Pics go Viral

Take a look at the post and comments:

Anusha Dandekar knows how to handle trolls gracefully!

Anusha has moved into a new relationship with TV actor and model Jason Shah. Jason played Captain Hugh Ross in Jhansi Ki Rani and Sir John Greenwood in Barrister Babu. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 10. While speaking to the news portal Times of India, Jason Shah confirmed dating Anusha Dandekar. They met on the sets of a music video and eventually got closer with each other.