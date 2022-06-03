VJ Anusha Dandekar is now a proud mommy! The model/TV host welcomed a baby girl through adoption and made the announcement on social media revealing her daughter’s name. Anusha has named her lil girl Sahara and she seems to by enjoying her motherhood phase. Sharing the happy news with fans, Anusha shared a series of pictures of her baby daughter on social media and wrote that she is very happy that now she has finally a little girl whom she can call her own.Also Read - Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Adoption Rumours, Says Sahara is Her God Daughter: 'Not My Real Daughter'

In the photos Anusha can be seen adorably holding her little girl and posing with her. She also shared some super-cute pictures of the baby’s little hands and feets. She wrote in the caption: “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!” Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Check out Anusha’s post with her baby girl below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)



Soon as Anusha shared the post her friends and fans sent out congratulatory messages in the comment section. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Gets Surprise From Tejasswi Prakash, Hugs And Kisses Her in Front of Paps - Watch PDA

Check out fans reaction on Anusha’s post:

And while fans congratulated the new mom, Anusha’s sister Shibani’s comment left everyone confused as she wrote: stop stealing peoples children and taking pictures… she cut tho much love to the little one ❤️

On the personal front, Anusha Dandekar was in a relationship with TV actor Karan Kundrra. The duo parted ways after dating for many years in 2020. Anusha had even shared a cryptic post about being cheated on social media. After break-up, Anushka was briefly linked to Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah while Karan Kundrra found solace in his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and popular TV actress Tejasvi Prakash who went on to win the title. Both Karan and Tejasvi are going strong and are often win their fans’ hearts with their PDA.

Coming back to Anusha embracing motherhood, our heartiest congratulations to the new mommy.

For more updates on Anusha Dandekar, check out this space at India.com.