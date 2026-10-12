Anushka Sen on playing Alisha in Jeju Olle and working with Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kang Hyung-seok: ‘My K-drama dream came true’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive with India.com, Anushka Sen talks about her Korean-Indian film Jeju Olle, how her love for K-dramas inspired her journey, building chemistry with Kang Hyung-seok and her hopes for more India-Korea collaborations.

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Anushka Sen on portraying Alisha in Jeju Olle (PC: Instagram)

Anushka Sen has been part of the entertainment industry for 15 years, evolving from a popular child actor to making her mark on the global stage. Her latest project has taken her into a new space. The actor is making her Korean film debut with Jin Kwang-kyo directed – Jeju Olle, a Korean-Indian romantic musical that brings together two cultures through cinema, music and a story of love and healing. For someone who has always enjoyed Korean entertainment, the film also holds a personal meaning. In an exclusive with India.com, Anushka Sen shared how her love for K-dramas inspired her to take on the project, what it was like working with Korean actor Kang Hyung-seok and how she adapted to a different filmmaking culture. She also spoke about representing India on an international platform and why she hopes Jeju Olle is only the beginning of more collaborations between India and Korea.

Anushka Sen on Jeju Olle and its international premiere

For Anushka Sen, Jeju Olle is more than just another film. It gave her the chance to work on a project that brings Indian and Korean storytelling together. The film is set to have its North American premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 21, 2026, giving it an opportunity to reach a new audience. She shared, “Jeju Olle is a very special project for me, and I am thrilled that its journey is beginning with a North American Premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival in the US. It makes the experience even more meaningful and I am truly excited to see the film reach audiences on an international platform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Beach Film Festival (@newportbeachfilmfest)

Anushka Sen on representing India on a global platform

For Anushka Sen, taking her work beyond India is a dream she has carried for a long time. The film’s international journey makes the experience even more meaningful, allowing her to represent her country through her work. “Representing India on an international platform has always been a dream of mine. Every opportunity to represent my country across the world feels incredibly special and I feel grateful to be able to do so through my work. It is a proud and fulfilling feeling every single time,” says Anushka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBFF Korean Spotlight / 한국 스포트라이트 (@nbffkorean)

Anushka Sen’s love for K-dramas and her role in Jeju Olle

Anushka Sen’s interest in Korean entertainment began when she watched her first K-drama. She was drawn to the way these shows portrayed emotions and created memorable romantic moments. Playing the female lead in a Korean-Indian film has now brought that long-held dream closer to reality.

She shared, “My love for Korean entertainment began when I watched my first Kdrama. I was instantly drawn to the way they portrayed emotions and created such beautiful, memorable moments. Ever since then I had dreamed of playing the lead in a project that would give me my own Kdrama moment. Jeju Olle has made that dream come true through a romantic musical set in Jeju Olle. When I first heard that a Korean production was going to build a project which is a Korea India romance set in Jeju, I was just so happy. I felt truly grateful that the makers saw me as the right person to play Alisha.”

Anushka Sen on her chemistry with Kang Hyung-seok

Working with co-star Kang Hyung-seok meant finding ways to communicate despite their language differences. Anushka Sen said they initially depended on a translator, but things became easier as he learnt more English and she began understanding and speaking Korean. Spending time together outside work also helped them develop a bond. “When we first met, he knew very little English, and I knew very little Korean, so we could only exchange basic greetings. Initially, we relied on a translator but than he improved his English and I began understanding and speaking more Korean. Spending so much time in Korea helped me learn the language and we eventually started having long conversations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

They also spent time together outside work, which helped them bond. During their days off, they went gym together, visited cafes, had coffee and have fun in Jeju. She added, “We got the opportunity to know each other beyond the film set, and that made the experience even more special. I learnt a lot from him and had a wonderful experience working with him. I have immense respect for him as an actor and I am really happy that he plays Sanu while I play Alisha.”

Anushka Sen on Korean vs Indian film sets

Having worked in the industry for 15 years, Anushka Sen was familiar with different sets and working styles. However, being part of an international production gave her the chance to experience a new approach to filmmaking. She was particularly impressed by the team’s organisation and punctuality, as well as the time given to actors to prepare for their performances.

She explained, “One thing that really stood out to me on the Korean set was how organised and punctual everyone was. They followed the schedule very carefully, making sure that every task was completed within its allotted time. Interestingly, even though they’re maintaining the schedule, it never feels like there’s pressure on the actors because acting can’t be rushed. Everything was planned so well that the artists could focus on their performances without feeling pressured.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Being the only person from India on the set gave her the opportunity to learn about a completely different filmmaking process and connect with people from another culture. It also made her realise that while their languages and backgrounds may differ, a shared passion for art and the desire to create something meaningful can bring everyone together.

Anushka Sen on future India-Korea collaborations

Anushka Sen hopes to continue exploring stories that bring different cultures together. She sees Jeju Olle as a starting point and believes India and Korea can create more exciting projects by combining their creative strengths. She said, “Both India and Korea have so much to offer creatively, and bringing their strengths together can lead to fresh and exciting stories that audiences may not have imagined before. I hope we get to create many more such projects that surprise people and bring our cultures closer through cinema.”

Jeju Olle is scheduled to have its North American premiere on October 21, 2026, at the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival. The India release date for this film is planned for November 2026, but as of now, no official date has been officially announced.