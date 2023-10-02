Home

Anushka Sharma Adds More Fuel to Pregnancy Speculations, Says ‘No Clicks’ to Paps – Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy reports have started coming in and it has created a storm on social media. On Sunday, Anushka refused to pose for the photographers thereby adding more fuel to the speculations around her pregnancy. The video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows how Anushka in a white shirt says ‘no’ to the camera person who was clicking her. Later on, she waved at the camera.

The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend. So far, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor has not responded to the rumours and has maintained silence. However, the recent video that emerged online shows Anushka in loose clothing, seated in the passenger seat of her car, and trying to avoid being photographed. It appears that the video in question was taken before the pregnancy claims surfaced.

There is another report that suggested Virat Kohli has taken a flight from Guwahati to Mumbai after a ‘personal emergency’. For the uninitiated, Team India arrived on Sunday at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up against the Netherlands. However, Virat Kohli was absent from the squad. According to reports, the ace cricketer left for Mumbai from Guwahati and is expected to join the squad back on Monday.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The doting parents have been fiercely protective of their daughter and try to keep her away from the intruding camera lenses as much as possible.

Earlier, during a cricket match when their daughter was photographed inside the stadium, Anushka had taken to her social media and reacted strongly against it asking everyone to be considerate about their privacy and that of the child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma will be soon seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport.

