Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s beloved pet dog Bruno dies on Wednesday after a brief illness. Virushka mourned the loss of their pet by sharing the post on social media. Virat shared a picture of Bruno and wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace”. Also Read - India's World Championship-Winning Team of 1985 Can Give Virat Kohli-Led Side 'Run For Their Money', Says Ravi Shastri

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma posted an image with Bruno and Virat. “Bruno RIP,” she captioned the picture with heart emojis. Also Read - Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Should Get Good Send-Offs: Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj

Have a look at Virushka’s emotional post:

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT



Virat and Anushka have been are quarantined and spending time at home amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. They also have one more dog Dude.

Anushka Sharma along with her cricketer husband earlier pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19.

