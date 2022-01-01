Inside Virushka’s New Year Celebration: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never cease to amaze us with their Instagram family photos. They frequently post their photos with one another. The couple has already shared photos from their New Year’s Eve celebration on Instagram. Currently, the duo is in South Africa. Little Vamika can be heard calling Anushka ‘Mumma’ in a new video shared by the Bollywood actor.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid Hit the Dance Floor After Historic Win at Centurion, Video Goes Viral

Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika is not seen in the video, which Sultan actor uploaded on her Instagram story, but she can be heard off-camera as the sight displays a peaceful park. Several Anushka and Virat fan clubs reshared the video on their social media pages. The little one can then be heard yelling ‘Mumma’ a few times and we’re in awe. “Best way to spend my last 2021 evening (sic),” Anushka said alongside heart emoticons as a caption to the video. Also Read - Things Are Absolutely Fine Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Chetan Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma ❤️💫 (@anushkasharma.instaa)

The actor also gave us a glimpse of her 2022 celebrations. They all danced their way through a 2022-themed cake. Virat and Anushka looked stunning in their separate outfits. Sharma looked lovely in a black and white striped dress, while Kohli went for a more relaxed approach with a white t-shirt and jeans.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, posted photos from his New Year’s Eve celebration with his wife, Anushka, and the Indian cricket team. Along with it, he scribbled a lovely note as a caption, which reads, “We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity (sic)” with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most famous couples in the industry, and they have been together for a long time. We wish the lovely couple a very happy new year! Watch this space for more updates.