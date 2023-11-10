Home

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli walk together in Bengaluru as a leaked video shows the actress cradling her baby bump. The couple is expecting their second child now.

Anushka Sharma's Baby Bump Video Goes Viral, Virat Kohli Walks by Her Side as Couple Embraces Second Pregnancy

Anushka Sharma viral video: Speculations were rife in Bollywood’s grapevine that actor Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child with husband Virat Kohli. The duo kept it quiet and made no official appearance so far. However, a video from Bengaluru now confirms that the couple is indeed gearing up to welcome another baby after their daughter Vamika Kohli.

A leaked video has surfaced on social media where Anushka is seen cradling her baby bump. The actor wears a black flared dress as he walks with Virat who constantly supports her. The video shows the actor being careful with the baby and moving on slowly. Anushka and Virat walk hand-in-hand as they exit their hotel lobby in the video.

Check Anushka Sharma’s Viral Video Confirming Second Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@_.virat.kohli.sovereign)

The couple got married in December 2017 and welcomed their first child in January 2021. Both Anushka and Virat are private people and they like to shield their family from the media glare. This is the reason why they have never posed with their daughter on social media nor have they let the paparazzi click her in the last three years.

This time, Anushka hasn’t been accompanying Virat in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament. Thursday’s was a rare appearance when she joined her husband as the team landed in Bengaluru for a special Diwali match on Sunday, November 12.

The Virushka fans are excited for the family as baby No. 2 joins the family soon. The couple will be announcing the happy news soon and until then, we wish them the best for the future!

