During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have resorted to Instagram and TikTok for entertainment and the latest trend is ‘guess the Gibberish’. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is also seen enjoying the latest trend ‘guess the Gibberish’ filter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Recalls Most Helpless Moment of His Career, Says Cried Whole Night And Asked my Coach Why I Didn't Get Selected

Anushka posted a video on the Instagram story, where she is seen participating in the guessing game. Her Gibberish filter read: “Stir Range Earth Inks”. In the video, she is seen repeating the sentence and finally decides the correct answer to be “Strange Things”, but the reply is actually “Stranger Things”. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Teaser of Her Upcoming Amazon Prime Series, Watch Video

Seeing her guess is wrong, Anushka calls herself “Bewakoof ladki”. Guess The Gibberish filter works by showing you seemingly meaningless words, until you can crack it and arrive at the correct phrase. A user gets 10 seconds to figure out the right words. The filer was created by a user named @gu_christopher, and has caught on. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Message On Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Important | WATCH VIDEO

The Pari actor’s almost successful attempt is laud-worthy. Also, don’t miss her look she gives to hubby Virat Kohli after her close enough attempt.

Watch the funny video shared by Anushka Sharma:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are keeping themselves busy by playing interesting indoor games amid the lockdown across the nation in the wake of the massive coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago the couple played Ludo and Monopoly with their family. Anushka shared a screenshot of her online ludo game with hubby Virat and her family and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to come up with a new web series as a producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company.