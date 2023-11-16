Home

Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli ‘God’s Child’ in Emotional Post After he Hits His 50th ODI Century – Check Viral Post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a wonderful couple and their affection was visible when the latter made a huge record on the field, thanked God and then looked up to search for his wife in the stands.

Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma is a proud woman today. Her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli has never stopped making the country proud. So when he achieved something big on the field, made 50 ODI centuries, and broke legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar‘s record, he looked up, thanked God and then searched for his wife to greet her. It was a heartfelt moment not just for the couple but for millions of those who saw them from their TV screens, sharing the victory together and expressing the truest of emotions.

After the game ended and India won the World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and expressed how it feels to see him growing from ‘strength to strength’. The actor shared a picture of her husband from the field and wrote a beautiful note. She said, “God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly gods child (sic).”

Earlier on the field, as Virat completed his 50th ODI century, he searched for Anushka in the stands and sent her a flying kiss. She reciprocated the same love and couldn’t stop clapping in his honour. The world cheered for Virat alongside her in that one moment, many saw themselves bowing down to his unprecedented passion for the game.

Sachin Tendulkar, who couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke his big record, also took to social media to congratulate Virat on his achievement. A part of his caption on Instagram wrote, “The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Virat, joined by shining members of Team India including Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishaan Kishen, Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, captain Rohit Sharma and others, will be playing the World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is a legendary team and the more we say is less. Congratulations, Virat and Anushka!

