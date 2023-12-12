Home

Anushka Sharma Drops UNSEEN Photo With Her ‘Numero Uno’ Virat Kohli on 6th Wedding Anniversary, Internet Showers Love!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dropped adorable mushy posts for each other a day after their 6th wedding anniversary. The duo radiated positive vibes and love through their photos - Check posts!

Inside Anushka-Virat’s Wedding Anniversary: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in the presence of their friends and family. The duo finally dropped adorable, unseen photos with each other on Instagram. Anushka and Virat hugged each other in her post and the caption read, ” Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno (sic).” The ‘Zero‘ star who is rumoured to be pregnant with hubby Virat’s second baby, exuded unreal glow in black.

Anushka Sharma’s Mushy Anniversary Post For Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans showered immense love on her Instagram post. One of the users wrote, “Kaisa lagta hoga uss insan ki dill ki dhadkan hona, jo poore desh ki dill ki dhadkan hai?❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “First time seeing chiku bhai smile since World Cup (sic).”

Virat Kohli also dropped a cute romantic post for his wifey Anushka on Instagram. He posted the picture with a heart and infinity emoji on Tuesday morning. Their fans dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Finally!!!!!! You posted Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️ Nazar na lge you gorgeous people ❤️❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Happy anniversary King ❤️ Queen (sic).”

Virat Kohli’s Romantic Anniversary Post For Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged wedding vows in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka met each other during a shampoo commercial shoot.

