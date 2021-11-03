New Delhi: While Indian cricket captain and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have been trolled numerous times, this time the trolls have taken it too far. Virat Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India’s poor showing and also his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami. After India’s two straight losses in the World Cup and Virat Kohli’s reaction to trolling of Shami, online rape threats were issued for his and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter Vamika.Also Read - Online Rape Threats To Kohli's 9-Month-Old Daughter, DCW Takes Cognisance, Asks For Detailed Action By Nov 8

A source close to Anushka Sharma told BollywoodLife.com that the actor “has been heartbroken” after seeing the threat comments. The source said Anushka Sharma has been “feeling rage”, “like any mother would”. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika is an Adorable Fairy For Halloween. See Pics

“As a celeb in the public eye, Anushka has built an immunity to all the trolling and negativity. She is anyway a very strong woman to get affected by what faceless people say. But this time, it has gone too far and too low. Anushka and Virat too are active on social media and they know what is being said about their daughter. Anushka has been heartbroken seeing the comments. She is feeling rage as well, like any mother would” the source stated.

As for how and if the actor and her husband would react, the source told the entertainment site that Anushka Sharma will “shut all this out and go on using social media as usual”.

“She is enraged yes, but knowing her, she will shut all this out and go on using social media as usual. It is also the festive season and she doesn’t want all this tasteless abuse to the kill the good vibes,” the source said.

DCW notice to Delhi Police over threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday sent a notice to the city police, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of threat given to Virat Kohli’s family. The Delhi Women’s panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

A senior official of Delhi Police said the notice has been received and the force has already taken cognisance of the matter and is conducting an inquiry.

It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team’s defeat in an India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the DCW said in the notice.

“It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

“This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action,” she said.

In view of this, the women’s commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of FIR registered in the matter and sought details of accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The commission has also sought information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

A senior police official said no complaint in this regard has been received so far.

“We have received the notice issued by the DCW, but the Delhi Police has already taken cognisance of the matter and we are analysing all the tweets and the handlers of the tweets concerned. We are inquiring the matter but no case has been registered so far,” the official said.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6,” Maliwal added.

Why is Virat Kohli being trolled?

India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night, severely jeopardising their chances of making the semifinals. Ahead of the match, a livid Kohli had hit back at “spineless trolls” who attacked Shami’s religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is “the most pathetic thing” to do.

For the uninitiated, Virat called the trollers who abused Mohammed Shami as ‘bunch of spineless people’. He continued saying, ‘There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people.”

He added saying, “We as individuals understand what we want to do on the field and the strength of character and mental toughness that we have. Precisely, what we are doing on the field and none of them are in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or spine to do that. So, that is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people’s frustrations and their lack of self-confidence, compassion. Hence, they find it so amusing to go after people. So, we as a group, understand how we need to stick together, back individuals and focus on our strengths.”