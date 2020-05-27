Amazon Prime Video’s latest outing Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films has been under the scanner for allegedly promoting Hinduphobia. However, the show has received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Now, in an interview with PTI, the Pari actor hinted at the possibility of Paatal Lok season 2. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma Produced Web Series Under Scanner For Allegedly Promoting Hinduphobia, Netizens Trend #BanPaatalLok

Speaking about being true to the story that they want to narrate, she said, "We have always stayed true to the stories that are shown on screen and we will continue doing that. We are overwhelmed with the response of the audience to Paatal Lok and we look forward to such appreciation in future also".

Emphasizing on backing up good content, she said, “I have always been hungry for good content and we want to push the boundaries as far as content is concerned. Secondly, I am quite wary of pop culture. I am not fooled by songs and superficial beauty in films. Therefore, that is something which will reflect in my choices as well.”

Hinting at Season 2 of Paatal Lok, she said, “You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. Right now, I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It is too early to talk about it but if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”



Speaking about how OTT platforms have come as a blessing in disguise for the creative people, she expressed, “OTT platforms give you the liberty to express yourself in a way that is true to the story”.

The web series revolves around the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).



Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.