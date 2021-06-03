Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma never misses a chance to support her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. This time too, the star with her baby Vamika, headed with Virat to England for the upcoming World Test Championship. The Pari actor was seen holding Vamika on her one arm. It seems like the baby was fast asleep in her mom’s arms. However, while Anushka was trying to protect her baby from getting clicked, paps managed to get a few glimpses and they went viral in no time. Also Read - Picture of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Leaving From Mumbai Together For India's Tour of England Goes Viral!

The entire cricket team left for England for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship. The teams will play the final from June 18 at the Hampshire Bowl and India will depart for their tour of the UK, which also includes a five-Test series against England starting on August 4. Also Read - Devon Conway Hits Ton on Test Debut to Help New Zealand to 246/3 vs England

Have a look at the pictures below:

Half of the netizens were happy to catch a glimpse of Virushka’s baby. However, a section of the internet users got furious after looking at these recent pics. One user went ahead and wrote, “That kid must be suffocating, too much covered.” “Shameless please spare their privacy,” wrote another.

Anushka Sharma has also resumed her work post-pregnancy. A few weeks later, she had shared photos from the sets of an ad shoot. Pictures of her stepping out from her vanity van had gone viral on social media.

Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed baby girl Vamika in January, and ahead of her daughter’s birth, Anushka had announced that she will return to work only in May.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed Vamika in January this year.