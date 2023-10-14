Home

Anushka Sharma in Ahmedabad For Ind vs Pak World Cup Match: Check Viral Video as Fans Say ‘Bhabhiji Bringing Luck For King Kohli’

Anushka Sharma was escorted by security personnel alongside cops at the Ahmedabad airport for Ind vs Pak World Cup 2023 - Watch viral video!

Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad to support cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for India vs Pakistan World Cup. She arrived at the airport on Saturday morning to attend the game at Narendra Modi Stadium. The star showed up in the airport’s terminal in an all-black ensemble. She looked phenomenal black vest, stylish jacket and black trousers. Her loose hair and black eyeglasses completed her airport ensemble. She didn’t stop to pose for the cameras and walked right to her car and drove off.

Anushka Sharma Makes a Stylish Appearance in Ahmedabad – WATCH:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today pic.twitter.com/vTJVYXsg68 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Anushka Sharma’s video from Ahmedabad airport went viral in no time. Her fans swamped the comment section in excitement. One of the users wrote, “Kohli’s century is guaranteed today (sic).” Another user wrote, “So excited to see you Anushka in the stadium 😍❤ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Bhabhiji bringing all the luck for the King! 👑 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Last time she missed it, but this time won’t!! Nushkiiie❤ (sic).”

Anushka Sharma Poses With Sachin Tendulkar & Dinesh Karthik

Cricket player Dinesh Karthik shared a quick flight selfie with Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. The trio was separately flying to attend the most anticipated World Cup Match. The caption on the picture read, “Royalty at 35,000 ft ✈️ Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! 🇮🇳 (sic).”

Anushka Sharma With Sachin Tendulkar And Dinesh Karthik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Cricket fans have been waiting for the clock to strike 12.30 PM for the Ind vs Pak match. After playing two matches and winning both of them, the Rohit Sharma-led squad of India now holds the third-place spot in the ODI World Cup rankings with four points. India’s team defeated Australia and Afghanistan in two games. Virat Kohli captured the audience’s hearts during the most recent India vs. Australia game.

If reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma expecting her second child with Kohli. The actor is making fewer appearances lately. On the work front, she is essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the ‘Chakda Xpress.’ The sports biography began production last year. Anushka also had a brief cameo appearance in her brother Karnesh Sharma’s 2017 Netflix film Qala.

