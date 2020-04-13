Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has voiced concern over the stigma around COVID-19, and has urged people to not discriminate against patients suffering from coronavirus. Anushka took to social media and voiced her concerns, she wrote: “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated,” she said. Also Read - Workouts to Sleeping And Playing Ludo: Smriti Mandhana Reveals Coronavirus Lockdown Activities | WATCH VIDEO

The actor wants all citizens to exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals and called for India to stand shoulder to shoulder in times like this. "At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let's not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It's the time to stay united and stand united," she said.

Take a look:

Brazil: Christ the Redeemer Statue at Rio De Janeiro Lit up to Honour Healthworkers Battling COVID-19

Anushka and her husband, cricketer superstar Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Just the other day, Anushka shared a fun family picture while playing monopoly with Virat and her parents. “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow,” she captioned the adorable photo.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.