Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli on His 166-Run Innings Against Sri Lanka

Anushka Sharma was all praise for her husband Virat Kohli on his 166-run innings against Sri Lanka in ODI.

Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli achieved a new milestone as he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becoming the 5th highest run-scorer in ODI (One Day Internationals). Virat overtook Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five. He scored 166 runs in 110 balls in the third and final ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka. Virat ended the inning with a boundary to take India to 390/5. Anushka Sharma was all praise for her husband’s grand achievement as she took to her Instagram stories to laud him on the new historical record. The actress is currently doing a sports biopic Chakda Xpress, where she plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

CHECK OUT ANUSHKA SHARMA’S POST ON VIRAT KOHLI:

ANUSHKA SHARMA HEAPS PRAISE ON VIRAT KOHLI

Anushka captioned her post as, “Shabhaash (Well done)…What a guy, what an inning played.,” with heart emojis. The actress is always cheering for Virat during his matches and often hails his on-field performances. She has trained hard for the Jhulan Goswami biopic and even wrapped up a schedule at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, United Kingdom. Chakda Xpress is backed by Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s joint-venture Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka recently made a cameo in Qala (2022) starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri streaming on Netflix.

