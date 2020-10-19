Actor Anushka Sharma had announced her pregnancy on August 27 taking both Cricket and Entertainment world by storm. She revealed that she’s expecting to give birth in January 2021. The diva is currently having the best time of her life in the UAE (where the IPL matches are taking place), cheering husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The couple is spending quality time at the Atlantis, Dubai. In the weekend, Virat and Anushka visited the ocean adjacent to the Atlantis and shared a drool-worthy pic enjoying the sunset. Virat simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After MI vs KXIP, Match 36: Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians to Take 6th Spot; KL Rahul Strengthens Lead Over Orange Cap

On Monday, the gorgeous actor shared a series of cute pictures in a peach jumpsuit with a white-shirt flaunting her baby bump. Anushka Sharma is seen basking in the sun and enjoying the summers of Dubai. She captioned her post, "Pocketful of sunshine." She completed her looks with white converse shoes.

Have a look at these beautiful pictures of mom-to-be Anushka Sharma:



A few days ago, Anushka talked about embracing motherhood, she wrote on her Instagram page, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Virat, on the other side, shared his experience to be a father, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”