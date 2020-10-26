Actor and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s lucky charm. Anushka is currently having the best time of her life in the UAE (where the IPL matches are taking place), cheering husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In yesterday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, the superstar was seen cheering from the stands for her husband. Anushka looked pretty in a red chic dress as she was spotted clapping for Virat. Her pictures flaunting baby bump are now doing rounds on social media. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs MI, Match 45: Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive, CSK Eliminated; Virat Kohli Zooms to 3rd Spot in Orange Cap Tally

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s latest pictures in the red dress:



Anushka had announced her pregnancy on August 27 taking both Cricket and Entertainment world by storm. She revealed that she’s expecting to give birth in January 2021.

Unfortunately, RCB lost the match to CSK by eight wickets. After the match, Virat said that the match was very competitive, and if RCB had bowled better, then there was a fair chance for them to win.

A few days ago, Anushka talked about embracing motherhood, she wrote on her Instagram page, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Virat, on the other side, shared his experience to be a father, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018’s Zero, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.