One of the most adorable celebrity couples, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have been keeping themselves busy bu playing interesting indoor games amid the lockdown across the nation in the wake of the massive coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Seeks Anushka Sharma's Help Open For India, Asks Her to Request Virat Kohli | POST

In the latest post, Anushka Sharma shared a screenshot of her online ludo game with hubby Virat and her family and the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Plays Virat Kohli Fan to Impress India Captain During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Taking to Instagram, she shared an Instagram stories and posted a picture of a ludo game in process. She wrote: “I’m not losing. I am staying home and practicing social distancing.” By the look of it, it is being anticipated that Anushka is losing in the game. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Latest Photo With Anushka Sharma is Giving Major Marriage Goals

Recently, the NH10 actor had shared a photo of her family including husband Virat Kohli and her parents enjoying a game of monolopy. Sharing the photo on her social media account, Anushka penned a heartfelt note for the elders in her family and everywhere around the world that read, “It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.”