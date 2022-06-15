A viral video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leaving Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital grabbed a lot of attention on social media and some netizens even started speculating that the couple is expecting baby no 2. However there’s no truth to these rumours and the actress is not pregnant for the second time, reports etimes. The report further added that Anushka went to see a physiotherapist at the hospital. Anushka and Virat’s pics & video outside the hospital made many tongues wag about the possibility of another pregnancy.Also Read - Shahid Afridi Questions Virat Kohli's Attitude, Asks 'Does he Think he Has Achieved Everything'

Take a look at the viral video below:

Soon as the video was shared on social media, some netizens started speculating about the couple sharing another “good news” after Vamika. While one user commented, “Planning second baby”, another user commented, “Good news may be”. While a section of netizens thought that it is just a “regular check up”. One user commented and wrote, “Bhaiya routine checkup bhi ho sakta hai guys … Har baat me second bacchaa.” Also Read - Rishabh Pant And Co Fighting Back Without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is Appreciable - Ex-PAK Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

However it’s clear that the couple is not expecting baby at least for now! Also Read - Anushka Sharma is a Beach Baby in Her Sultry Black Monokini, Blushes Away in Sun-kissed Selfie

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Anushka shared stunning pics from her recent Maldives vacation. Donning a black monokini Anushka looked every inch of a diva while posing for the pics.

Anushka stuns in black monokini

Earlier, Anushka raised oomph in an orange monokini and gave a boho vibe to it. She shared the photos and captioned the post, “The result of taking your own photos.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all set for her comeback with sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.