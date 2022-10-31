Anushka Sharma Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Hotel Room Leaked Video: Anushka Sharma is angry after a video of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room was leaked online. The cricketer stationed in Australia for T20 World Cup shared the video on his social media handle and strongly reacted to it. The actor too shared the video on Instagram stories and called it the worst thing. The couple was extremely furious and shocked by this act of privaty breach. Anushka wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. She added, “Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”Also Read - Anushka Sharma v/s Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better?

Anushka Sharma Lashes Out at Virat Kohli’s Room Leak Video

The video was also shared by several paparazzo accounts and fans came out in support of Virat Kohli. Several users criticised the hotel's management while others called it a cheap act by the fan.

VIRAT KOHLI EXPRESSES DISPLEASURE WITH ROOM LEAK VIDEO

Virat Kohli also shared the video on his Instagram account and expressed his discontent. He captioned it, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Virat Kohli’s Room Leak Video

The video went viral in no time and Virat Kohli’s fans dropped messages in support. One of the users wrote, “This is appalling !! This hotel staff should be fired from his job for this unprofessional act.” Several users called out the hotel staff where the former captain stayed for T20 World Cup. Another user wrote, “This is completely wrong. We have to respect the privacy of any human even if that person is our favourite player. We do love him but we should respect his private space too.” Actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also reacted to the video.

