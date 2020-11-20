Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a candid picture of herself enjoying “chai time” with her father. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan, actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her wearing a pink coloured salwar suit. She went on to reveal in the caption that the picture has been clicked by her father. “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because – daughter,” she wrote in the caption. The 32-year-old actor is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Also Read - Ek Chutki Sindoor? YouTube Channel Slammed For Adding 'Sindoor' to Anushka Sharma's Diwali Pictures, Twitter Asks Why

A few days ago, mom-to-be recently gave a sneak-peek of her Diwali look through her Instagram handle. The diva was dazzling in an ivory salwar suit. She celebrated the festival of light without her husband Virat this year and kept the celebration, a low-key affair.

Anushka Sharma is a fan of simplicity it seems. When it comes to her style, she seemingly likes to pick casual but impactful outfits. The actor always manages to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices and she effortlessly manages to oscillate between a subtle and casual attire and a vibrant festive pick.

Virat Kohli has taken paternity leave for the birth of his child. Team India Captain Kohli will return to India after the opening Test match against Australia to be with his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka.