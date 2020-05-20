In the times of Coronavirus, celebrities are making the most of it by entertaining their fans with crazy funny videos. The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown period by spreading COVID-19 awareness among the citizens and have been active on the social media platforms. After actor Anushka teases Virat Kohli as a crazy fan, this time Virat made us laugh out loud with this latest funny video where he is pretending to be a dinosaur. Yes, you read it right! Anushka captioned the post, “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose.” Also Read - Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Slams Shahid Afridi's Comment on Kashmir, Says 'Nobody in Indian Cricket Team Takes Him Seriously'

In the funny viral video, Virat is seen entering the room, holding his arms near his chest and walking like a dinosaur in an animated manner. He then stops and screams towards the camera just like the extinct animal. The video has been watched billions of times and is loved by millions. Also Read - India Batting Against Fast Bowling Has Improved Because of Throwdown Specialist, Says Virat Kohli

Watch the ROFL video:

Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma was quick to comment. He wrote, “This lockdown is bringing all sorts of creature outside” while Ranveer Singh wrote, “Whutt 😂”.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 amidst close family and friends in Lake Como, Italy and have since then been one of the most followed star couples in the country.

As per reports, an isolation camp for players is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma who live in Mumbai might have to remain in lockdown due to government-imposed restrictions.

With the Indian Premier League postponed, the cricketers have not played a single match since March.