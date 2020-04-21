Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared of her new production venture which is a Amazon Prime original series which has been bankrolled by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Message On Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Important | WATCH VIDEO

Sharing it, she wrote on Instagram: "Sab badlega, samay, log aur lok (Everything is about to change – time, people and era). As the video starts, we see the landscape of a city with scary background music and all of a sudden, a lot of splashes of blood appear on the screen. Later, we hear a voice that says, "The countdown has begun. To change the laws of the land, worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell." At the end of the video, we see a man, holding a sharp object and swinging it.

OTT platform Amazon had earlier announced that they will be streaming 20 shows globally of which, one will be an Anushka Sharma production. The show has been created by Sudip Sharma who happens to be the writer of Anushka Sharma’s NH 10 & Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab.The series will be backed by Clean Slate Films. The exciting new Indian Prime Original series would be an investigative thriller that also talks about the scathing commentary of modern day Indian society as well as politics. The series went into the pre production stage in February 2019.

Anushka is a popular actor and producer who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Talking about why has she taken a break from acting, Anushka had said in an interview: “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”