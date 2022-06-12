Anushka Sharma in the Maldives: Actor Anushka Sharma has shared new beach photos from her trip to the Maldives with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She appeared in front of a camera put up on the beach, wearing a cap and her distinctive neckpiece. She stood on the beach in a tangerine monokini and sarong at a famous beach resort. She completed her beach look with a hat. The first picture showed her leaning down to pose for the camera, whereas she was standing on the beach in a long blurred picture in the second done. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she captioned the photos, “The result of taking your own photos,” alongside beach-friendly emojis like sun, and palm tree.Also Read - Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Snapped In Cool Casuals At Airport, Their Adorable PDA Will Melt Your Heart - Watch Video

Check Anushka Sharma’s beach photos from the Maldives:

Fans dropped fire emojis on Anushka Sharma's beach pictures. Many users called her cutie pie, which also happens to be one of the tracks from her movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Another user wrote, "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is ready to return to the big screen with Chakda Xpress, her first film after Zero in 2018. Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian captain, is the inspiration for her upcoming film.

