Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika away from the hustle of Mumbai. She keeps entertaining her admirers with her photos on a regular basis. Anushka shared a post on social media recently to commemorate the start of the year 2022, which showed her smiling and posing in the sun. She ushered in the new year with a new video in South Africa.Also Read - Virat Kohli Eyes BIG Record During 2nd Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg

Anushka was dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, with her short hair unkempt and a broad smile for the camera. Her fresh-faced appearance was devoid of makeup, and she appeared to be outside her room. The actor seemed to like her hair and skin in her most recent upload. “Hi from 2022,” she wrote beside the video. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s glow in this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - India vs South Africa: Aakash Chopra Reflects on His Awkward Realisation of Virat Kohli After BCCI Announces ODI Squad

Zero fame received new year wishes from her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar who commented Happy New Year with a red heart emoji. While cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife and basketball player Pratima Singh wrote, ” New Year has beautiful hair.” Fans couldn’t stop adoring Anushka in her latest video. Several admirers left red heart emoji and fire emoji while many called her beauty.

Anushka and her daughter Vamika are currently in South Africa. The two have accompanied cricketer Virat Kohli on Team India’s tour. She recently released a new video from the same location, in which her daughter can be heard calling her ‘mumma.’

Watch this space for more updates!