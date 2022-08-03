Anushka Sharma Cricket Training in London: Actor Anushka Sharma will train in Leeds, UK, for her upcoming movie, Chakda Xpress, which is based on the lives and times of Jhulan Goswami, the greatest fast bowler in women’s cricket history, in order to fully prepare for the intense cricket scenes to be filmed in the movie. Anushka has already begun filming Chakda Xpress in both India and the UK. The film made by Clean Slate Filmz, has been in preparation for months in order to take on the persona of the renowned Indian fast bowler.Also Read - Anushka Sharma to Undergo Cricket Training in Leeds, UK For Chakda 'Xpress

Anushka Sharma Shares a Glimpse of Chakda Express:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - Congratulations Madam President: From Anushka Sharma To Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Extend Their Wishes To President Droupadi Murmu

“Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from the end of August through September,” informs a trade source. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Head to France For Vacation - VIRAL PIC

Anushka Sharma returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Express. The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka Sharma has given Bollywood three 300 crore-plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju – under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.