Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to specially thank media houses and paparazzi for not circulating videos and pictures of her daughter Vamika. On Sunday, Anushka wrote a long note and shared a story on her Instagram handle. The PK actor wrote, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you”.Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Saba Karim Backs Virat Kohli and Co. to Win Test Series, Says We are a Far Superior Side in ODIs

On Thursday, Anushka, Vamika and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for South Africa. While getting off the Team India bus, Virat warned the paparazzi to not click pictures of his baby girl. He said “Baby ka mat lena.” (Don’t pap baby Vamika). Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra Expects Lucknow Franchise to go After KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir Appointment

Check out Anushka’s post here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple’s family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli's Attitude But Criticizes His Fighting Nature

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects – Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut.