Anushka Sharma to Undergo Cricket Training in Leeds: Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned for her Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda 'Xpress based on the life of the fast bowling cricketer. Anushka will be training extensively for the game in Leeds, UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film, according to an IANS report. Chakda 'Xpress marks Anushka's return to the movies after a long gap since her 2018 release Zero in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. "Anushka will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September," informs a trade source.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami. Chakda 'Xpress will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and became a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda 'Xpress which will be shot in India and UK. The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

