B-town Celebs Hail Virat Kohli’s Victory: Virat Kohli’s grand victory came as a pre-Diwali gift for the nation. Apart from Virushka fans, the whole nation rejoiced over India’s grand win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. As Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt wish for her husband, other Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Virat on his milestone. Shahid Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “@virat.kohli you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic.” Priety Zinta tweeted, “OMG ! This game tonight Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there.”Also Read - Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

CHECK OUT B-TOWN CELEBS REACTION TO VIRAT KOHLI’S VICTORY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Also Read - Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket's Theatre Of Dreams

OMG ! This game tonight 🤩 Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue 💙 Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team 💃 Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there 🤗🎁❤️ #INDvsPAK2022 #WorldCup2022 #HappyDiwali #ting pic.twitter.com/1dpLtYByun — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 23, 2022

Also Read - Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli is an Indian international cricketer and former captain of the India national cricket team. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League as a right-handed batsman.

For more updates on Virat Kohli and T20 World Cup 2022, check out this space at India.com.