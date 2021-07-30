Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has become an avid social media user ever since she reached England with husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for the cricket series. Recently, the actor shared a group photo from Durham, England that featured Athiya Shetty with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, cricketers Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh. We also spotted baby Vamika’s pram in the pic.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Is Unable To 'Sleep Peacefully' As She Cannot Get Over Bachpan Ka Pyaar Viral Video

In the pic, while Virat held Anushka Sharma from one shoulder and on the other side, Athiya was seen posing closely with boyfriend KL Rahul. Sharma wore an orange top paired with light blue denim. Athiya Shetty opted for a blue denim jacket with black pants. The Sui Dhaaga actor captioned the pic as: “Dur’hum’ saath saath hai”, followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: 4 Milestones Which Virat Kohli Can Achieve in Upcoming Five-Match Test Series

Netizens were quick to spot KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty together and started commenting: “Couple Goals”. The alleged couple, who takes the internet by storm every time their pictures come up, have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. The duo often posts pictures together igniting curiosity about their relationship status amongst the netizens and fans. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Virat Kohli And Co. Has Centre Wicket Training Session | See Pics

After an hour of upload, hubby Virat Kohli also shared a few pics with the Instagram family where the Indian captain is seen as a muse for Anushka. He wore a dark jacket over grey pants and a T-shirt. He posted it with a camera emoji, crediting the snap to Anushka.

Yesterday, KL Rahul had shared a hilarious BTS pic from one of their group outings. The cricketer first posted a candid picture of himself posing with fellow team members – Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal. He followed it up with a second picture which was a BTS moment of all the photographers trying to capture the right moment.